Sachem Head Files Updated Preliminary Proxy Statement

Sachem Head Capital Management LP (“Sachem Head”), a beneficial owner of approximately 8.7% of the outstanding common stock of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) (“US Foods” or the “Company”), today filed updated preliminary proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with US Foods’ upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Sachem Head disclosed in its updated materials that it plans to reduce its slate of seven director nominees to five director nominees.

Sachem Head’s revised preliminary proxy statement can be found here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2FArchives%2Fedgar%2Fdata%2F1582090%2F000119380522000602%2Fe621542_prrn14a-sachem.htm.

Sachem Head issued the following statement:

We continue to believe that significant change is needed in the US Foods boardroom in order for the Company to begin to fulfill its potential. However, following the Company’s March 29, 2022 announcement that two new independent directors would be added to the Board and that long-tenured director and former US Foods CEO John Lederer would not be standing for reelection, we have reevaluated the optimal number of directors we need to put forward in order to best deliver this change. As a result, we are reducing our slate from seven to five nominees. Further detail will be provided in our definitive proxy statement, which we anticipate filing in the near term.

We remain open to reaching a constructive resolution with US Foods that ensures the appropriate level of change takes place. Should that not occur, we look forward to engaging with our fellow stockholders and taking the steps we believe are necessary to achieve the best long-term outcome for all of the Company’s stakeholders.

About Sachem Head Capital Management

Sachem Head is an investment manager founded in 2012 by Scott D. Ferguson. The firm employs a concentrated, value-oriented investment strategy and is primarily focused on equity investments in North America and Europe.

