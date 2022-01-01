Fortune Names Splunk to the 100 Best Companies to Work For List for the Second Consecutive Year

Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced it has been named one of Fortune%26rsquo%3Bs+100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For+in+2022. This marks the second consecutive year Splunk has been recognized for fostering a culture that promotes growth, transparency and diversity – creating a great workplace for all.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For, especially as our world continues to experience some of the most significant business and societal shifts of our lifetime,” said Kristen Robinson, Chief People Officer, Splunk. “We are dedicated to providing our Splunkers and community with the support they need to thrive personally and professionally. This includes fostering a culture where our Splunkers feel appreciated, empowered, and are able to bring their best selves to work every day. By doing so, we can empower not only our people, but our customers for success.”

Splunk earned its spot for driving initiatives that promote wellbeing and support a healthy, connected and flexible work environment. Splunk recently introduced Spark, a holistic wellbeing program designed to help Splunkers live a physically energized, emotionally resilient, mentally focused and purpose-driven life. Included in Spark is a global reimbursement program that gives employees the opportunity to choose various services and activities to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

To determine this highly prestigious award, Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work® to analyze and rank the employee experience at companies across the U.S. For this year’s list, over 4.5 million current U.S. employees shared their feedback on topics spanning company values, leaders’ effectiveness, diversity and overall respect with which people are treated.

To learn more about how Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For are selected, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Ffortune.com%2Ffranchise-list-page%2Fbest-companies-2022-methodology. For more information on Splunk’s career opportunities and culture, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.splunk.com%2Fen_us%2Fcareers%2Fworking-at-splunk.html.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

