Cannabis Global to File for Additional International Patent Protection for its Cannabis Nanoparticle and Nanofiber Inventions After Positive Search Reports

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector today announces the Company's intentions to apply for additional patent protection for its unique inventions for the creation of nanoparticles and nanofibers made for cannabinoids. Cannabis Global will be filing for protection of its nanoparticle and fiber inventions in the European Union, Canada, and Israel.

"With the potential of the United States finally passing legislation to create a legal framework for nationwide recreational cannabis usage and numerous other countries relaxing cannabis restrictions, we believe the importance of our inventions of new cannabinoid delivery technologies cannot be overstated," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "Of the four unique technology sets for which we have filed formal patent applications, we are especially excited about our prospects relative to the unique methods we have invented to create nanoparticles and fibers made of cannabinoids. This set of technologies hold great promise to potentially allow both cannabis and pharmaceutical companies to create numerous new products that lower costs and provide superior bioavailability of cannabinoids to the human body. With exhaustive patent searches now behind us, we feel more strongly than ever that our nanoparticle and fiber technology is possibly sound and protectable in both U.S. and internationally."

Cannabis Global's patent applications portfolio is a result of the Company's launching of Project Varin during early 2021. The project has produced several cannabinoid-related R&D and manufacturing technique breakthroughs. For example:

Slow-release cannabinoid nanofibers and nanoscale particles using edible gelatin created from food-grade acetic acid-water-based solutions. The Company believes this invention will allow product formulators to tailor products with selectable release parameters. The results also confirmed that agglomeration can be fostered and/or avoided and suggest that particles can remain suspended over long periods of time, which could facilitate innovative beverage formulations.

Quick dissolving THC and CBD nanofiber scaffolds were developed that almost instantly dissolved in water. This technology was specifically designed to be used in ultra-fast-acting cannabinoid delivery applications.

Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) nanofibers at 75-nanometers at 70% concentrations that were readily soluble in water. Considering the very high cost of obtaining this rare cannabinoid, the use of THC-V in a nano format could enable a host of unique product formulations. The average width of the fibers was from about 200 nm to 400 nm, which have around 6,000 times more surface area than would be available if present in spherical form.

Development of electrospraying and electrospinning techniques utilizing food-grade binders for ultra-rapid and delayed release of cannabinoids.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "These new nano cannabinoid delivery technologies were designed to allow beverage, food, and cosmetic product formulators to design into products for fast or slow release parameters cannabinoids and/or to use significantly less cannabinoids in products while achieving similar or meaningfully greater efficacy. Our patent filing covers not only the new processes developed to create the new forms of cannabinoids but also the nanoparticles and nanofibers using the outlined processes and ingredients. We are especially proud of the fact we have been able to use food-grade ingredients in many of the formulations allowing consumer product companies to produce the clean labels consumers are increasingly desiring."

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

