Bill Nygren Comments on Lithia Motors

As is typical during periods of significant volatility, we added a new name to the portfolio. Lithia Motors ( LAD, Financial) is the largest franchised auto dealer group in the United States. The company has a long history of creating shareholder value through best-in-class operations and consistent acquisitions of smaller dealers at attractive returns. There is a long runway for management to continue creating value through such acquisitions. Management believes this will drive earnings per share to more than $50 by 2025, even as car prices return to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, Lithia has a significant opportunity to further accelerate growth through Driveway, its online auto retailing platform. We believe Lithia’s existing nationwide infrastructure provides Driveway with significant competitive advantages in e-commerce, which smaller dealers will struggle to replicate. Driveway is not generating any earnings today, but it could become a major contributor over the next five to seven years. With the stock priced at less than 7x management’s 2025 EPS target and with substantial future growth potential from Driveway, we believe Lithia shares are a bargain today.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Select Fund first-quarter 2022 commentary.