Qiming's Nisa Leung, Duane Kuang Named on 2022 Forbes Midas List

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Forbes released the 2022 Midas List on April 12, a ranking of the world's top 100 venture capitalists. Nisa Leung, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, and Duane Kuang, Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, ranked on the list.

Since 2001, Forbes announces its annual Midas List of the top VC investors in the world. The name is an allusion to Greek mythology where King Midas is renowned for his ability to turn everything he touched into gold.

Nisa has been on the list for four consecutive years, ranking No.61 and up 12 places from last year. In the past three years, Nisa was ranked as No.1 healthcare investor in China and she has also been consistently ranked as one of Forbes China's best female venture capitalists, topping the list for the first time in 2022.

Nisa and her team invest with a desire to improve China's healthcare environment and address unmet healthcare needs for the people's betterment. As one of the earliest investors in the sector, Nisa and her team invested in over 170 healthcare companies, including Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals ( SHSE:603087, Financial), New Horizon Health (SEHK:6606), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) for the past decade.

For the past fifteen months, thirteen of Qiming's healthcare companies completed public offerings. Notable exits include New Horizon Health and Sino Biological.

Nisa believes that China healthcare companies will increasingly develop global footprint in the future. As a trailblazer and leader in the healthcare investment, Qiming Venture Partners works closely with its entrepreneurs and looks for outstanding companies in the fields of innovative drug research and development, devices, diagnostics, services and digital health, and continues to work towards high-quality development of China's healthcare industry.

Duane has been named on the Midas list for the third time, ranking No.74 this year. Duane co-founded Qiming Venture Partners in 2006 and has been leading the TMT team.

As Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, Duane has over 30 years of corporate management and investment experience, and has been active in the front line of the venture capital field. His portfolio includes star companies such as Xiaomi, RoboRock, Unisound, Qiniu, UBTech, Hesai Technology and WeRide. The technology sector covering artificial intelligence, enterprise services, semiconductors, blockchain and other fields has been a focus of Qiming Venture Partners for 15 years.

Today, Qiming Venture Partners is recognized as one of the most professional investment institutions in the field of AI, semiconductors and SaaS. Building presence in the "hardcore technology" field in 2021, Duane and his team have invested in many high-growth enterprises equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

At present, China's investment and innovation environment is undergoing tremendous changes. Duane believes that the key factor in innovation is the development of science and technology and that China's new economy is blazing a different innovation trail from the past; the new generation of entrepreneurs has stronger capabilities to innovate in technology, and products are becoming more and more internationally competitive. Qiming Venture Partners upholds the belief of being entrepreneur-friendly and provides more systematic services to its portfolio companies.

Currently Qiming Venture Partners manages ten US Dollar funds and six RMB funds with $6.2 billion assets under management. Qiming invests in outstanding companies in the TMT and healthcare sectors at the early and growth stages. In 2021, Qiming closed over 70 deals; 13 portfolio companies completed public offerings, and over 100 companies raised new financing rounds.

While achieving outstanding investment performance and being widely recognized by LPs around the world, Qiming is also proactive in practicing social responsibility. In 2021, Qiming partnered with China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to launch a new initiative dedicated to empowering rural entrepreneurs with a donation of CNY 100 million, so as to contribute to China's rural revitalization.

Qiming Venture Partners believes in ESG and will continue to identify companies which can play an essential role in economic and social development. The company will also facilitate cutting-edge technologies and promote the transformation of scientific research through ecosystem construction and resource integration, so as to improve efficiency and enhance human well-being.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages ten US Dollar funds and six RMB funds with $6.2 billion in AUM capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the TMT and healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 430 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 170 companies are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or achieved exit through M&A and other means. There are also over 40 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan (SEHK:3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI, SEHK:9626), Zhihu (NYSE: ZH), Roborock ( SHSE:688169, Financial), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 603087), Tigermed (SZSE:300347, SEHK:3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), APT Medical ( SHSE:688617, Financial), New Horizon Health (SEHK:6606), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), Sanyou Medical ( SHSE:688085, Financial), AmoyDx ( SZSE:300685, Financial), Berry Genomics ( SZSE:000710, Financial), SinocellTech (SHSE: 688520), Yuanxin Technology, and UBTech among many others.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qimings-nisa-leung-duane-kuang-named-on-2022-forbes-midas-list-301524461.html

SOURCE Qiming Venture Partners