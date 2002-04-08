XR Immersive Tech Adds Popular Sairento VR Game To Synthesis Android VR Marketplace

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc . (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) ( FNTTF) is pleased to announce that Mixed Realms VR studio has adapted their popular Sairento VR game to take advantage of the Company’s Synthesis VR Android Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology recently announced on February 14, 2022 here. This comes on the heels of Victory XR bringing their educational content to the Company’s Android marketplace for all operators utilizing Android-based head-mount display (“HMD”) VR headsets (Meta Quest 2, HTC Focus 3, Pico Neo, etc).



With support for Android HMDs this first-to-market digital rights management (“DRM”) solution adds many new games to the existing Synthesis VR marketplace of 325+ VR experiences available to its network VR arcade operators. This enables existing, and future, content creators to not only include their PC-based VR content but also publish their Android-based VR experiences through our network of VR Entertainment locations worldwide through the Synthesis VR marketplace. This breakthrough and streamlining of VR content integration enables the location operators the opportunity to expand their experience catalog utilizing standalone Android-based HMDs with legally licensed content to their customers.

The solution offers companies like Mixed Realms, who noticed an explosive growth in Android-based HMDs, to adapt their popular titles to work within the Synthesis VR DRM. This is an upward trend being seen across the industry.

Sairento VR, as described by the team:

“VR was made for this. Perform triple jumps, wall runs, power slides and slow time down while blasting away at a foe before landing to deliver a blade attack on another. Kit yourself with katanas, firearms, bows, throwing glaives and legendary relics. Keep upgrading as you play. PURE CYBER NINJA FUN.”

Sairento VR does a fantastic job of utilizing the core tenets available within VR and elevates it with a sense of customization and a freshly unique series of environments, enemies, and player autonomy. View the game trailer here

“We are excited to augment our growing content offerings for our operators by rapidly expanding our catalog of experiences compatible with popular Android-based VR headsets as we recently announced with VictoryXR and now with Mixed Realms. All said, it is a great time for our extensive and growing operator network as we continue to add features, products and content,” said XR Immersive Tech CEO Tim Bieber

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

Immersive Tech (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.) is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 300 VR operators through SynthesisVR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

