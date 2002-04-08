SusGlobal Energy Corp. CEO Gives Corporate Update in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Marc Hazout, CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. ( SNRG) (“the Company”), to discuss key initiatives that lend to the Company’s position as Leaders in the Circular Economy®.



SusGlobal is focused on disrupting the linear (use-and-discard) economy by processing organic waste into regenerative products such as fertilizer, thereby minimizing and re-using waste to address global environmental concerns. The Company is currently developing its second processing facility, which will increase its capacity for the commercialization and distribution of proprietary products such as its award-winning, bio-organic fertilizer, SusGro™. Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Hazout highlights the importance of the Company’s expansion initiatives to meet growing product demand and increase corporate revenues.

“The fertilizer market is a $200 billion per annum market. Now there is this subset to that market, which is growing at a CAGR of over 11% to 20 billion per annum. What's important to note is that we don't have any issues with the supply chain problem because we use our own feed stock, which is the high volumes of municipal, industrial and commercial organic waste streams that we take in to produce our products,” he says.

This second facility, located in Hamilton, Ontario, will enable a total of 185,000 metric tons per annum of organic waste processing capacity including the Belleville facility. “That's quite significant when you think that a municipality usually generates between 40,000-60,000 metric tons per annum of organic waste,” Hazout notes.

SusGlobal generates “tipping fees” from these municipalities, building on revenues generated from product sales and carbon credits, the latter of which is expected to increase when the second facility is completed in Q3 2022.

“You hear about carbon credits and you hear about cap-and-trade systems, but not everyone is capable of monetizing them. But we are, because we have third parties that audit exactly how many tons of organic waste we're diverting from landfill and processing in our facilities. They then sell those carbon credits to other emitters in a market where they're looking to offset their own carbon emissions,” explains Hazout.

Another component of SusGlobal’s expansion strategy is acquisition. The Company recently announced its plans to acquire for CA$15 million a leading soil media, plant nutrients and plant producer.

“It was always part of our model to have a roll up strategy and to expand our distribution network. This acquisition will add about $10 million of revenue in the next 12 months, but more importantly, they distribute to over 182 Home Depot stores in Canada and are now entering the U.S. market,” says Hazout, also briefly discussing the Company’s pending Florida acquisition and impending close of underwriting to fund its acquisitions.

SusGlobal’s near-term goals include uplisting to the NASDAQ and quickly utilizing its Hamilton facility to reach its financial objectives.

“The completion of the Hamilton facility … will allow us to start delivering on the commercialization of our products and brands for 2023,” says Hazout. “We're excited about the accretive aspect of our acquisitions this year, and then of course driving the revenues for 2023. Our mandate is to try to get this Company to generate a $100 million in revenue. We believe that if we reach that objective, that in this sector, you can have a 20 multiple and then have a $2 billion market cap. So that's basically what we are going to do as we up uplist to the NASDAQ, with the use of proceeds, etc. And we'll have more liquidity, a better audience, and of course, access to funding that is required for our expansion initiatives to drive and maximize shareholder value.”

