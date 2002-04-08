Bionano Genomics Announces Issuance of Two U.S. Patents for Novel Methods that Expand Patent Protection for Uses of Nanochannel Arrays in Genome Analysis

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued two new US Patents, No. 11,291,999 and No. 11,292,713 on April 5, 2022.



The ‘999 patent, titled “Photocleavage method and apparatus to clean fluidic devices,” claims a novel apparatus and method for using a light source to minimize aggregation of biopolymers in or around a nanochannel. This technology is used by Bionano to enable multiple cycles of DNA loading, imaging, clearing and reloading, making it important to the performance of Bionano’s nanochannel arrays. This patent family also includes issued patents in Japan and China.

The ‘713 patent, titled “Integrated analysis devices analysis techniques,” expands upon the company’s existing patent protection for its optical genome mapping (OGM) technology. The patent claims methods of identifying genomic sequences or structural genomic variants (SV) by linearizing target DNA molecules through a series of nanochannels within a nanochannel array and detecting of specific signals that correlate with a property of the target DNAs.

Bionano’s intellectual property portfolio includes multiple patents covering its core technology issued both in the US and internationally. Additionally, Bionano’s portfolio includes patents directed to methods of fabricating nanochannel devices, as well as other technologies for sample processing and analysis related workflows.

“Bionano continues to innovate, adding proprietary capabilities to our OGM systems,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics. “The patents issued last week provide further protection of our intellectual property and is expected to strengthen our global patent portfolio. We continue to strive to create powerful, scalable tools that can provide new insight into structural variants in key areas of clinical research, including cancer and constitutional genetic disease.”

About Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

