Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Announces the Addition of Enhance Token as a New Data and Advertising Client

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced, it has been selected by Enhance Token to provide data and programmatic advertising. Mobiquity Technologies will promote brand awareness for the Enhance Token and the Enhanced Apes NFT’s.



Enhance Token is a dual tokenomics deployment token that rewards their holders with up to 11% in Safemoon. In addition to the token and the Enhanced Apes NFT’s, they are also launching the Enhance Shop, Enhance SES and other business with the Enhance brand. The Enhanced Apes NFT project is an exclusive collection of 10,000 hand drawn NFTs that will include giveaways, metaverse spaces, live events, and mining operations. These combined activities will be used to fuel the ENH LP and increase the volume of the ENH token. Enhance NFTs partners with real world artists and assists them in entering the cryptocurrency space and getting appropriate benefit from the art they create. The Enhance team expects to launch several more NFT artist partnership projects in 2022.

Enhance Founder & CEO Chase Coleman said, “Using Mobiquity as our brand builder and reaching their crypto specific audiences is an invaluable part of our strategy to bring the Enhance name to Main Street USA. We are very excited to work with Mobiquity and we look forward to bringing awareness to our NFT drop on Friday April 15, 2022.”

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said “We are thrilled to be working with Enhanced to help bring awareness to their Enhanced Ape NFTs. We are also looking forward to working with them through the balance of this year and next as they executed on their Enhanced Roadmap. We believe their wide array of services and utilities will be well received by our Crypto Core and Crypto Curious audiences”.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About Enhance

Enhance Token was created as a unique way to earn passive SAFEMOON. The Safemoon Airdrop Protocol, aka Enhance Token, has a single objective: to deploy Safemoon airdrops to as many people in as many ways as possible. The way it works for holders: You buy tokens and hold them; you’ll automatically receive SAFEMOON deposits in your wallet. So, sit back and collect while holding Enhance Token. On January 26, 2022, Enhance sold 250 NFTs through the Enhanced Mask Raffle, two additional rounds of masks were then sold after that, for a total of 750 NFTs, completing the presale raffle. The raffle gave all NFT holders a chance to win $25,000 dollars in SafeMoon and access to one free NFT upon the launch of the Enhanced Ape project. Sign up for the Enhanced Apes whitelist to be eligible to purchase an Enhanced Ape NFT when whitelist opens. Minting for all whitelisted wallets will be live 4 hours prior to public mint at 4 pm EST on 4/15/22. For more information, please visit: https://www.enhancetoken.net

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

