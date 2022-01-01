Mark Adams Named Regional Director at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P.+Morgan+Wealth+Management has named Mark Adams a Regional Director overseeing Market Directors and advisors serving over 200 Chase branches in North Carolina, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Mark reports to Barry Simmons, Divisional Director, and has joined his East Division leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005554/en/

Mark Adams, Regional Director at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire)

To better serve customers and be able to absorb rapid growth, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has created new senior roles in key regions while continuing to hire more branch-based advisors to help more customers. These advisors work in Chase branches and serve clients right in their local communities.

“Mark’s leadership experience in Banking will make him an excellent Regional Director for our Wealth Management business. I’m confident Mark’s leadership will help us recruit and retain top advisors and managers in the states he serves,” said Eric Tepper, CEO of Chase Wealth Management.

Mark was previously a Regional Director in Banking at JPMorgan Chase. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and an MBA from Georgia State.

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,000 advisors and ~$700 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our 4,800 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 21 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorganwealthmanagement.com and follow %40JPMWealth on Twitter.

LEARN+MORE ABOUT OUR FIRM AND INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS AT FINRA BROKERCHECK. INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE: • NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY • NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF, OR GUARANTEED BY, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES • SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Annuities are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states.

© 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005554/en/