Anghami and TOD Partner to Provide Users With World Class Sports and Entertainment Content

Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”) (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and TOD, the pioneering new digital platform in MENA, have announced a strategic partnership that will see a curated selection of TOD’s sports and entertainment programming available on Anghami starting this holy month of Ramadan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005608/en/

Unveiled earlier this month, TOD, a subscription based over-the-top (OTT) platform, offers more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment and sports content including blockbusters, top Arabic, Turkish, international, and children’s programming, together with a range of outstanding new TOD Originals. TOD also exclusively houses all beIN Sports content, the leading sports broadcaster in the region. This strategic move, which aims to further diversify Anghami’s vast selection of content and enrich its user experience, will give fans the opportunity to enjoy exclusive beIN Sports audio content on Anghami. This will include major football league games roundups as well as daily live updates and interviews with premier footballers. Anghami subscribers will also receive a one-month package to TOD Entertainment where they will have access to all the platform’s world class content.

“Our goal is a simple one; to provide users around the world with the very best content. Through our partnership with TOD, we are introducing world-class sports to our expansive collection of music and podcasts to enrich the overall experience and attract new audiences. But this is just the start of our collaboration. Anghami and TOD share many synergies that we want to capitalise on in the coming months, especially in the run up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” said Choucri Khairallah, Vice President of Business Development at Anghami. “We will continue to explore strategic partnerships and opportunities to engage our audiences in music, entertainment and sports,” he added.

The announcement comes just weeks after Anghami, the first Arab tech company to float on the US stock exchange, unveiled an all-new brand identity to support its next phase of growth. Earlier this month, Anghami also signed a multi-year deal with global Arab megastar Amr Diab to be the only platform to stream his entire own label catalogue and future releases.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Anghami. In the meantime, to find out more about the new TOD partnership and to subscribe to Anghami Plus, go to www.anghami.com. For more information on TOD, check out www.tod.tv.

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music and entertainment, creating artists, and connecting people. With its extensive eco-system of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors, available for 75 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ Telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with and featuring music from major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network and is constantly licensing and producing new and original content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA and has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fanghami.com

About TOD

TOD is a subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platform which delivers its subscribers exclusive access to unrivalled live beIN SPORTS content, along with more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment content. A family-friendly and personalised platform, TOD offers the best blockbusters and top Arabic, Turkish, and international content, as well as children’s programming. The platform also holds a range of new original content productions through TOD Originals.

Built around current customer needs, TOD incorporates the latest technologies to provide an integrated and personalised experience that enhances live viewing, content navigation and accessibility; a game changing premium experience.

For more information on TOD, please visit www.tod.tv or contact [email protected].

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Anghami’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “start,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Anghami’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on Anghami’s business; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Anghami; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Anghami may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Anghami’s registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-260234) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which was declared effective on December 16, 2021, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Anghami and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Anghami cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Anghami cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Anghami does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005608/en/