ATN to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on April 28, 2022

BEVERLY, Mass., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) ( ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that it will release first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 28, 2022.



Dial-in information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Call Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Call Dial-ins: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada), (678) 905-9376 (International)

Conference ID: 7884416

Investors also can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same location beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. ( ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:

Justin D. Benincasa

Chief Financial Officer

ATN International, Inc.

978-619-1300

Polly Pearson

Investor Relations

[email protected]