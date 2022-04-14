AMLH Agrees to Terms for Acquisition of Baller Mixed Reality, Web 3.0 Innovator

Blockchain & NFT Innovation to Enter AMLH's Portfolio of Assets

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Chief Executive Officer of American Leisure Holdings (OTC PINK:AMLH), Adrian Patasar, has successfully negotiated terms to acquire a majority stake in Baller Mixed Reality, a cutting-edge start-up venture that is pioneering the development of Autographed Metaverse Collectibles in the form of 3D-AR NFTs signed by influential legendary athletes and entertainers. Unlike other NFTs that largely consist of art which can only be viewed on two-dimensional screens, Baller NFTs utilize augmented reality software (such as Adobe Aero) to place collectibles into real-world environments where they can be viewed and interacted with in three dimensions. Baller is currently contracting with athletes and entertainers directly to create NFT collections that reflect the greatest moments in their careers, and ushering in a new era of digital collectibles that can be enjoyed both in the real-world as well as the metaverse (BallerMixedReality.com).

Art Houston Magazine, which interviewed Jonathan Herman (founder of Baller Mixed Reality) for their article "Crypto Vision" noted… "Herman and his team are forging a path on the AR trend by creating augmented reality NFTs" (ArtHoustonMagazine.com). The tech podcast "NFTs Are 4 Ever", which aired an entire episode on Baller Mixed Reality, described the project as… "Very innovative", "A significant experimentation into the metaverse", and "Could be more valuable than items in the real world" (Podcasts.Apple.com).

"We are delighted to have the support of Adrian and American Leisure Holdings as we expand the application of non-fungible tokens into mixed reality assets, and create new forms of utility for collectors of sports and entertainment memorabilia…" says Jonathan Herman. "We are disrupting the $15 Billion industry for sports memorabilia (Forbes) with the $25 Billion industry for NFTs (Reuters) - and when soon-to-be-released AR-VR Smart Glasses come available from Apple, Samsung, Meta and others (a projected market of $6.2 Billion according to TechNavio), Baller Mixed Reality will be positioned at the nexus of a combined $46 Billion market."

With the implementation of smart contracts, Baller drives revenue through the primary B2C sales of uniquely innovative NFTs, ongoing fixed royalties from secondary C2C sales, the sale and long-term appreciation of Baller utility tokens, corporate sponsorships, and B2B product placements - all within one of the world's fastest growing business sectors.

Adrian Patasar says… "The acquisition of Baller Mixed Reality is a cornerstone investment for American Leisure Holdings, and an important part of our strategy to amass strategic holdings in the Web 3.0 sector. We envision great success for Baller with Jonathan at its helm, and its market impact will leverage the success of future strategic investments to come, in boths sports and entertainment celebrity projects."

Look for ongoing updates in the weeks and months ahead.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a dynamic parent company that recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in the NFT and Metaverse space.

