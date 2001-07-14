SBOW STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of SilverBow Resources, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) and Sundance Energy, Inc. is fair to SilverBow shareholders. Per the terms of the merger agreement, SilverBow would acquire all of the assets of Sundance Energy and certain of its affiliates for a total purchase price of $354 million, consisting of $225 million in cash and 4.1 million shares of SilverBow common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages SilverBow shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether SilverBow and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for SilverBow shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for SilverBow shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of SilverBow shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages SilverBow shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected]lpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005706/en/