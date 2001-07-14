Turkcell Files Its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022. The Company's Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.turkcell.com.tr%2Fen%2Faboutus%2Finvestor-relations%2Fquarterly-results

Hard copy versions of the complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request from Turkcell Investor Relations Department at [email protected] and/or +90 212 313 1888.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005414/en/