Caleres Details Progress on 2025 Targets in Second Annual ESG Report

Caleres (NYSE: CAL), today announced it has published its 2021 environmental, social, governance (ESG) report to share related activities and initiatives from 2021 and early 2022 and report progress against the company’s ambitious 2025 ESG Targets.

“Since we debuted our 2025 ESG Targets last year, they have guided how we approach our work across the company and our Associates have embraced the responsibility we have to make a difference,” said Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to share the progress Caleres has made against these commitments, many of which are on track to be reached ahead of schedule.”

Notable achievements shared in the 2021 ESG report include:

100% of the shoeboxes for Caleres’ owned brands now use environmentally preferred materials, reaching a 2025 target well ahead of schedule.

More than 96% of Caleres’ strategic factories now comply with its heightened labor standards, well ahead of pace to reach 100% by 2025.

52% of Caleres’ products now use environmentally preferred materials, on pace to reach 100% by 2025.

Caleres reduced its energy use by more than 14% in its distribution centers and owned retail stores, well on pace to achieve a 25% reduction by 2025.

Caleres reclaimed, recycled, or refurbished 90,000 pairs of shoes in 2021, meeting its annual goal.

The polyester used in Caleres-owned brands is currently composed of 37% environmentally preferred materials, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the fashion industry’s average for recycled polyester.

Caleres led efforts with the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) to advance the use of environmentally preferred materials and reduce shoe waste.

Caleres also advanced its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts in 2021 by introducing DE&I-related goal-setting, implementing new training and education for Associates, elevating the company’s focus on recruiting diverse candidates, and establishing DE&I-focused Associate Community Resource Groups.

In addition to company-wide initiatives, the report also highlights efforts by individual brands in the Caleres portfolio and their unique contributions to ESG goals and local communities.

View the full “Caleres Cares …Feet First” report here or visit www.caleres.com for more information on our ESG promises.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

