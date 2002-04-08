DraftKings to Release First Quarter 2022 Results May 6

BOSTON, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) (the “Company”, “DraftKings”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 results prior to 8:30AM EDT on May 6, 2022.



At 8:30AM EDT on the same day, DraftKings will host a conference call to discuss the results.

The Company’s earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.draftkings.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59PM EDT on June 14, 2022.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Contacts

Media:

[email protected]

@DraftKingsNews



Investors:

[email protected]