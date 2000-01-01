Longleaf Partners Comments on CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( CNX , Financial ) –CNX appreciated as energy prices increased dramatically, and the critical nature of natural gas infrastructure and its ability to support Europe in limiting its dependence on Russia as an energy source was broadly recognized. CNX saw the benefits of its extensive share buyback program over the last year+ with free cash flow (FCF) nearing $3 per share. CNX increased the diversity and depth of experience of its board and executive management team in the quarter with the addition of Robert Agbede as a board director, Ravi Srivastava as President of New Technologies, and Hayley Scott as Chief Risk Officer.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com