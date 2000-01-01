Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Longleaf Partners Comments on AMG

AMG, Financial) –In one of the bigger disconnects between stock price performance and appraisal value growth, AMG declined in line with a generic US money manager, correlating to the S&P 500. AMG’s reality is much more compelling, given its managers are a diversified mix of US and Global public equities, private equity, wealth management, and fund-of-funds. Our appraisal grew strongly in the quarter as private equity affiliate Baring Asia sold for 30x EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) or mid-teens expected 2023 earnings (more than double where AMG is valued today) for a combination of cash and EQT AB shares.

From

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund first-quarter 2022 commentary.

