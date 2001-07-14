Adventure More in the Midwest: Polaris Adventures Select Membership Program Expands to Four New States

Outdoor adventure lovers now have more ways and more reasons to explore the Midwest as Polaris+Adventures, the outdoor experience arm of global powersports leader Polaris+Inc. (NYSE: PII), expands their new pay-by-the-month membership program. Polaris+Adventures+Select provides access to the best of the Polaris product portfolio including on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles and pontoons at participating Polaris Adventures Outfitter locations. Beginning today, the Polaris+Adventures+Select+membership+program is available in Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin in addition to existing programs in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

This first-ever monthly membership program in the powersports industry allows members to rent vehicles without the cost and long-term commitment of ownership. Tailor-made for those new to powersports as well as current riders wanting flexible riding options and access to a variety of vehicles, Polaris Adventures Select delivers more value, more flexibility and more service to any outdoor adventure experience.

“The only thing more thrilling than driving the latest Polaris vehicle is being able to drive them all,” said Vic Koelsch, senior vice president, chief digital and information officer at Polaris. “We recognize that consumers are continuing to search for new ways to explore the outdoors and, through Polaris Adventures and the Polaris Adventures Select monthly+membership+program, we are making it easier and more accessible to adventure all year long. Members have complete freedom of where they want to go, the ultimate flexibility of how they want to ride and more value from an exclusive membership with endless benefits and perks.”

The Polaris Adventures Select membership program is simple:

Sign up to buy credits: Sign up for a pay-by-the-month membership plan. Choose from three different plans to fit any lifestyle and budget. Book adventures: Use credits to book an adventure. Pick how, when and where to ride. Go ride: Adventure awaits and membership is the perfect way to get into the driver’s seat more often, for less. Repeat: Sign up today and ride tomorrow, next month or whenever the next adventure arises.

Membership starts at $149/month. As part of the program, members acquire credits to be redeemed for product access to Polaris ATVs, Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles, Slingshot® open-air roadsters, Indian Motorcycles®, snowmobiles and boats in limited markets.* Vehicles can be reserved for pick up, delivered directly to the rider’s home or reserved for an on-trail, on-road or on-water experience hosted through a Polaris Adventures Outfitter. Fuel, safety equipment, insurance and maintenance are all included.

Booking for Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin is available now and riding will begin May 18, 2022 (weather dependent).

Location Participating Polaris Adventures Outfitters Michigan County Wide Adventures: Harbor Springs, MI

RZR Ripn’ Rentals: Saint Helen, MI

3 Wheel Rentals: Troy, MI

Wildlife Refuge Cabins, Atlantic Mine, MI

Best Bear’s Off-Road Adventures: Irons, MI Minnesota Power Lodge Adventures: Brainerd, MN

Lake Darling Resort: Alexandria, MN

Your Boat Club Waconia: Waconia, MN

ERX Motor Park: Elk River, MN South Dakota Adventure Rentals: Custer, SD

Spearfish Canyon Lodge: Lead, SD

Adventure Rentals Hill City: Hill City, SD

Indian Motorcycle Sturgis: Sturgis, SD Wisconsin Trailhead Adventures: Rice Lake, WI

Throttle RX Rentals: Danbury, WI

Hayward Power Sports: Hayward, WI

Bear Bogging Adventure Tours: Warrens, WI

B&B Adventures: Mercer, WI

Track Side Rentals: Eagle River, WI

Indian Motorcycle Rentals: Milwaukee, WI

In addition to these new Midwest locations, Polaris Adventure Select membership is also available in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. Members can ride in their backyard or at any other Polaris Adventures Outfitter location nationwide – more than 175 in total.

Interested riders can reserve their membership by visiting adventures.polaris.com%2Fselect-membership-program%2F.

About Polaris Adventures: Polaris Adventures brings together a network of Outfitters to provide premium ride and drive experiences at epic destinations nationwide. Creating safe, memorable, year-round adventures for all skill levels, Polaris Adventures offers worry-free half and full-day options for couples, families and adventure groups in state-of-the-art Polaris vehicles. Visit adventures.polaris.com to learn more.

As the global leader in Powersports: Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

*Not all vehicles are available at every Outfitter location. Check with local Outfitters to confirm availability. Marine only available in Arizona and Minnesota currently with future plans to expand.

