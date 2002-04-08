Atotech Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BERLIN, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, today announced that it has filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Form 20-F is also available under the Investor Relations section of Atotech’s website and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon written request to [email protected]



Atotech’s audited financial statements for the full-year ended December 31, 2021 are consistent with the unaudited full-year 2021 financial results reported by the company on April 4, 2022. Highlights include:

Record full-year 2021 revenues of $1.5 billion, an increase of 21% over the prior-year period, including chemistry organic revenue growth of 11%;

2021 net income of $7.5 million, compared to a net loss of $289 million in 2020, the latter including impairment charges of $279.5 million of the company’s GMF segment as a result of changed market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic;

Record 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $458 million, a 26% increase over the prior-year period;

Year-end net debt leverage decreased to 2.8x.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech’s team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generated revenues of $1.5 billion in 2021. Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 8,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.