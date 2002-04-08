Omniq Announces A Purchase Order To Deploy Its AI-Based Machine Vision Vehicle Recognition Solution (VRS) In A Large-Scale Safe District In South America.

omniQ’s solution identifies all vehicles withing the district’s boundaries, detecting ones on the lookout, digitally signing each vehicle omniQ’s Ai determines as a threat, providing authorities with proactive event management to create a Safe City

omniQ’s Ai -based patented system is deployed worldwide for public safety, terror prevention, access control and Automation of Parking.

This order follows recent purchase orders from few cities in the US, for omniQ’s Q Shield™ system that uses omniQ’s same Ai machine vision platform.





SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ CORP. (OMQS) announced today it was awarded a follow on contract to from a global leading high-end defense solutions, enterprise to deploy OMNIQ’s AI based Machine Vision solution in a district of Uruguay, to provide a Safe District project. The project spans across six municipal authorities, including a well-known tourist resort. The successful project started approximately four years ago and now local authorities decided to extend the project and order additional systems from omniQ and upgrade with additional new features offered by omniQ.

The Safe District project includes OMNIQ’s sensors with AI based Vehicle Recognition System that will allow the operators of the control room to obtain real-time data from the field and alert law enforcement officials, including logistics and emergency personnel, in conjunction with the nature of the event.

OMNIQ’s patented AI Neural Network based algorithm Imitates the Human Eyes and Brain and is Capable of Detecting, Analyzing and Recognizing Patterns including License Plates and car model and make. OMNIQ’s system is deployed in many sensitive spots worldwide for crime and terror prevention, law enforcement, access control and automation of parking.

Recently the Company published the City of Adrian Chief of Police statement, claiming OMNIQ’s AI Machine Vision system is: “..a major force multiplier. If you're looking into it and you really want to have something like this, you can't afford not to…” (please see company’s press release from April 13, 2022)

“We are proud to have won this Safe District contract, demonstrating once again the value of our AI based solution for a variety of verticals with multibillion dollars potential. I am sure that many more customers have similar needs and hope will follow the Uruguay authorities, the Israeli Government and the Cities in the US that already contracted us and will choose our sophisticated “battle proven” solution as the means to improve public safety.” Commented Mr. Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OmniQ Corp.

About omniQ Corp.

omniQ Corp. ( OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

omniQ's customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

