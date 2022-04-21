OverActive Media to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 21st

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) ( OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, today announced that Chris Overholt, President and CEO of OverActive Media will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 21st, 2022.



DATE: April 21, 2022

TIME: 1:30 p.m. EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3NOdb4q

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available afterwards.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) ( OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike: Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS: GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

