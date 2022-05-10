Jamf to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Jamf First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 519-1319 or (914) 800-3885

Live Webcast: https://ir.jamf.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Jamf’s Investor Relations page, https://ir.jamf.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 5262389#.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

