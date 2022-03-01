Light & Wonder Set To Deliver Players An Out Of This World Experience With 2022 Flagship Game Release "Stargate Megaways"

Scientific+Games+Corporation, doing business as Light+%26amp%3B+Wonder, (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”) is inviting players on an unforgettable intergalactic adventure in its latest title Stargate Megaways.

The first game to be released on OpenGaming™ under the new Light & Wonder name, this ambitious 6-reel slot is based on MGM’s legendary sci-fi fantasy film Stargate, boasting imagery and characters from the famous franchise, as well as some truly innovative features and mechanics.

Stargate has become a cultural phenomenon, capturing the imaginations of sci-fi lovers and inspiring legions of fans around the world. The Stargate franchise includes three TV series, three films, an animated series and a web series. More than 56 million Stargate DVDs have been sold as well. Living well beyond the screen Stargate has found its way into games, comic books, trading cards and more and more. The hit TV series, Stargate SG-1, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022.

In Stargate Megaways, players are tasked with working their way up a Stargate trail every time they register a consecutive win, unlocking modifiers and one of three free spins rounds. When the fifth segment of the trail is reached a random modifier will be activated, which boosts their chances of triggering up to seven free spins.

Modifiers include random wilds, wild reels, expanding reels, mystery symbols and regenerate, which clears the game grid and sees a re-spin occur with the same number of Megaways in place.

Should the seventh, eighth or ninth segment be reached, Star Coordinates will align, allowing players to step through the gate into distant worlds as they are awarded between five and seven free spins featuring lucrative modifiers.

In permitted markets, for a cost of between 32x and 126x their bet, players can gain instant access to a modifier or free spin round, should they wish to bypass the base gameplay.

Rob Procter, Vice President of Game Development at Light & Wonder said, “Not only is Stargate Megaways Light & Wonder’s flagship release as a new brand, but it’s also set to be our most revolutionary. We’ve flipped the concept of a Megaways slot on its head, this game is nothing like you’ll have played before from a Megaways title and we think it’ll prove to be a big hit.

“Stargate has been going for almost 30 years now and there are still people of all ages that love the franchise, so we’re incredibly excited to bring it to a new medium. Light & Wonder has great ambitions to solidify itself as the leading cross-platform global game company, and releasing a slot that’s truly out of this world is the right way to go about that.”

Robert Marick, EVP Global Consumer Products at MGM said, “Stargate continues to resonate around the globe and through this partnership with Light & Wonder, we are able to bring this incredibly popular series to fans in a fresh and exciting way. We’re looking forward to seeing the debut of the Stargate Megaways 6 reel slot game.”

