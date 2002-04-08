Amdocs' Vubiquity Unveils MetaVU, Simplifying Metadata Aggregation and Industry Pain Points

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced MetaVU, a Vubiquity platform that allows content providers and video distributors to better store, manage, augment, localize, and distribute metadata.



According to research from Omdia, there is a critical need to classify and label video content metadata accurately. However, huge volumes, variety, and granularity can make manual metadata tagging costly, time-consuming, and inaccurate. In this regard, artificial intelligence (AI)-automated content tagging solutions are a game-changer.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), MetaVU aggregates metadata into a single point of integration from both internal and external data sources. It ensures comprehensiveness, enabling marketing teams to create more targeted promotions and enable rich consumer experiences.

Vubiquity holds relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors around the globe, touching over a billion consumers. This helps Vubiquity better understand the complexities of managing many consumer-facing platforms, better preparing it for customers' unique metadata requirements.

“MetaVU unleashes the power of data by utilizing a rich set of metadata to augment the growing content libraries that today’s consumers demand,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. “This offers a rich customer experience used to drive contextualized interactions and provide additional monetization opportunities for targeted audiences and advertising.”

Amdocs' Vubiquity will be showcasing MetaVU and other capabilities at NAB Show, April 23-27 in Las Vegas.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

