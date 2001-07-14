VIZIO Expands WatchFree+ Library with Additional Premium On Demand Titles

Continuing its commitment to make entertainment available to everyone, VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has expanded its slate of free, on demand entertainment available on WatchFree+ to include TV shows and movies from more than 17 studios on VIZIO’s free streaming service. WatchFree+ now offers more than 5,000 ad-supported titles for millions of WatchFree+ fans to discover, as well as over 240 free streaming channels.

VIZIO users can stream popular movies and TV shows on demand from studios including Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (Need for Speed); Sony Pictures (Death at a Funeral and Guess Who); and Warner Bros. (Gossip, Pay it Forward, Knockaround Guys and Veronica Mars).

“We are excited to broaden our content offering, which now also includes a selection of Warner Bros. titles to the WatchFree+ family for our users to enjoy for free,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “Following the addition of ad-supported on demand content last November, the team has expanded the entertainment options at an accelerated pace to provide consumers with access to a massive free library of content that they can enjoy as a part of owning a VIZIO TV.”

In just a few short months, VIZIO expanded its entertainment library to more than 5,000 on demand movies, TV shows and VIZIO exclusives on its WatchFree+ service. Programming is available across genres including action, romance, comedy, family entertainment, crime and more — giving VIZIO users content to watch and enjoy anytime and providing access to new audiences for advertisers and agencies​​.

With WatchFree+, VIZIO audiences can stream it all, with access to hundreds of live ad-supported channels and thousands of on demand movies and shows – all free and no subscription or logins needed. Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vizio.com%2Fen%2Fwatchfreeplus to learn more.

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

