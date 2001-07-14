OLAY and Pantene Launch Consumer-Inspired Product Innovation at Walmart

OLAY North America and Pantene North America, in collaboration with Walmart, have launched new Boosters for skin and hair to meet consumers’ evolving personal care needs. With the new Booster collection, OLAY and Pantene are empowering consumers to personalize their very own routine with products that fit their dynamic day-to-day issues.

Through rigorous consumer testing and insights, OLAY and Pantene R&D teams discovered that consumers desire unique beauty solutions based on individual needs. Consumers are looking for personalized beauty. This finding inspired the co-creation of Boosters, the new product innovation from OLAY and Pantene that solves for the consumer's desire for personalized beauty needs.

Featuring simple formulas with highly sought after ingredients, the OLAY and Pantene Boosters are crafted with no parabens, no mineral oil and no fragrance. Some of the most notable transformations start with small, simple steps – like adding an ingredient-focused serum to your daily beauty routine.

To create the innovations, OLAY and Pantene leveraged insights which showed that a top trial barrier for consumers was the belief that stores “don’t have products specific to my hair or my skin.” Seeking to deliver on the consumers’ demand for personalization and value, Boosters represent a game-changing launch set to raise the bar for beauty customization offerings at mass retail.

To further simplify the shopping experience, in collaboration with Walmart, OLAY and Pantene developed an online quiz to help consumers find the Boosters best suited for their individual hair and skin goals. Beginning April 6, 2022, consumers can visit haircode.com%2Fpersonalizeyourbeauty and take a three-minute assessment that factors in their hair and skin concerns, types, preferred routines, and relevant personality traits to suggest personalized product recommendations. Additionally, the site will provide information on key ingredients, benefits and easy access to shop on Walmart.com.

The Booster Collections Include:

OLAY AHA Brightening Booster, OLAY Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Booster, OLAY Coconut Oil Nourishing Booster, OLAY Jojoba Moisturizing Booster and OLAY Vitamin E Oil Nourishing Hydration Booster ($12.99). The collection is formulated to amplify your skin care routine with your specific skin care needs in mind.

Pantene Pro-V Hydrate Booster, Pantene Pro-V Anti-Frizz Booster, Pantene Pro-V Strengthen Booster, Pantene Pro-V Color Enhance Booster ($3.97). The collection delivers customized control over hair by easily mixing with any Pantene conditioner to achieve the looks you want, when you want them, for noticeable results in just one wash.

“As an iconic brand within the beauty industry, it is our responsibility to continue to innovate and offer new beauty solutions to meet the changing needs of our consumers. We are excited to bring this consumer-inspired product to market at Walmart. It allows consumer customization and personalization at a level never before achieved for the brand," said Stephanie Headley, Senior Vice President of OLAY.

“Walmart Beauty customers are always seeking innovative products that deliver personalization and value, and this game-changing new offering from OLAY and Pantene delivers across the board,” said Creighton Kiper, Merchandising Vice President – Walmart Beauty. “It is critical we continue to collaborate with our supplier partners to offer customer solutions at the speed of industry trends.”

Take the Personalize Your Beauty Quiz at haircode.com%2Fpersonalizeyourbeauty.

OLAY Boosters are available now in-store at Walmart and online at walmart.com here.

Pantene Boosters are available now in-store at Walmart and online at walmart.com here.

