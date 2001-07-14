American Water Charitable Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Water and Environment Grant Program

The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation announced new grant opportunities today including its 2022 Water and Environment Grant Program. The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by American+Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company.

In celebration of Earth Day this week, the Water and Environment grant program, launched today, will support clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects. This grant program will remain open through June 30, 2022. A Workforce Readiness grant opportunity will launch in July 2022 followed by STEM Education in October 2022.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to launch the 2022 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, supporting impactful initiatives and programs throughout American Water’s national footprint,” said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “Our new grant program empowers our employees to get involved and our communities to learn about the importance of water – furthering our commitment to support American Water’s focus on ESG (environment, social and governance), as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.”

The Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Within these pillars, three new grant opportunities will be available to eligible non-profit organizations throughout the year. Each grant cycle will be open for approximately 90 days.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation stands alongside our employees and supports their efforts to give back, through donations and volunteer efforts, to the communities we serve and beyond,” said Susan Hardwick, president and CEO of American Water.

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested more than $9 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that are important to our employees and positively impacting our communities. Learn more about our community impact, giving guidelines and how to apply here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

