Keysight Enables Xiaomi to Validate 5G Technology Underpinning Smartphones and IoT Devices

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Xiaomi has selected Keysight’s automated field-to-lab device test platform solutions, which leverage artificial intelligence (AI) software and channel emulation capabilities to validate 5G technology underpinning smartphones and internet of things (IoT) devices.

Xiaomi selected Keysight’s test tools to validate the performance of 5G devices under a wide range of network signaling and radio channel conditions. Keysight has successfully integrated lab- and field-based test capabilities to deliver advanced 5G test solutions. Xiaomi leverages next-generation communications technologies to create devices that support high-speed and low-latency wireless connectivity, which consumers and enterprises depend on in their daily lives.

“In 2018, Keysight and Xiaomi initiated a collaboration on 5G technology to accelerate development of our 5G mobile devices,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “We are pleased to continue our support of Xiaomi with solutions that validate the performance of 5G smartphones and IoT devices to ensure expected end-user quality of experience is achieved.”

“Since the company’s inception in 2010, Xiaomi has continuously pursued innovation, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency,” said Wei-Yan Ge, General Manager at Xiaomi Test Department. “Strengthening our collaboration with Keysight has enabled us to pursue an innovative, convenient, friendly and interconnected world.”

Keysight integrated several hardware and software components to establish an automated virtual drive testing environment for Xiaomi to perform end-user QoE and 5G device validation. These include:

S8811A+5G+Device+Performance+Test+Solution – leverages advanced channel emulation capabilities to create a real-world lab-based test environment based on an actual network infrastructure for device validation.

Nemo+Outdoor+5G+NR+Drive+Test+Solution– a laptop-based software for measuring an end-user quality of experience (QoE) in 5G and legacy wireless networks.

Nemo+5G+Device+Analytics – troubleshooting and benchmarking software that delivers objective insights into comparable 5G device features and selected key performance indicators (KPIs).

Eggplant+Digital+Automation+Intelligence+%28DAI%29+Platform – AI-driven test automation software solution for optimizing the end-user experience and customer journey.

Keysight offers additional 5G trend and technology information on its website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fsolutions%2F5g.html.

