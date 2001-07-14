More than one-quarter of Canadians are unable to disconnect after work hours

LifeWorks, a leading provider of digital and in-person total wellbeing solutions, today released its monthly Mental Health Index™ that showed 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting after regular work hours, with this group displaying a mental health score nearly nine points below the national average. Additionally, more than two-in-five Canadians report ending their workday feeling mentally and/or physically exhausted.

Marking two years since the launch of the Index, this month’s report found that Canadian workers are still under strain with a mental health score lower than the pre-pandemic benchmark of 0.0 for the 24th consecutive month.

The Mental Health Index™ score for March 2022 is -10.5, a slight improvement from February’s score of -10.6.

Many Canadian workers are experiencing burnout, leading to lack of concentration and motivation

Twenty-seven per cent of Canadians find it increasingly difficult to concentrate on their work. This group has a mental health score of -29.1, nearly 19 points below the national average.

Thirty-five per cent of Canadians find it increasingly difficult to be motivated to do their work. This group has a mental health score of -25.4, nearly 15 points below the national average.

Of the 28 per cent of Canadians who are unable to disconnect after regular work hours, one-quarter (25 per cent) report that this is due to their manager continuing to contact them.

Forty-two per cent of Canadians report ending their workday feeling mentally and/or physically exhausted. This group has a mental health score of -23.6, 13 points below the national average.

Respondents younger than 40 are 70 per cent more likely to be unable to disconnect after regular work hours than those older than 50.

Comments from president and chief executive officer, Stephen Liptrap

“Concerns regarding disconnecting from work are not new, however, work from home and hybrid work have brought the concern to a new level. Employers are starting to realize that the mental health impact of pandemic disruption will be with us for quite some time. As the worksite is now overlapped with home, the benefits of flexibility can easily be countered by lack of separation from work.”

Comments from global leader and senior vice president, research and total wellbeing, Paula Allen

“The indications of burnout could not be any clearer. This is an issue for health, productivity, engagement and retention. Motivation decreases with burnout, not because people no longer care about their work, but because they lack the energy to engage fully. In many cases we are also seeing another indicator of burnout, which is increased cynicism and conflict. This is a significant risk for organizational culture and productivity. The solutions need to address the burnout itself with appropriate services and require employers to understand the conditions creating burnout for their employees.”

This month, the report includes additional insights on Canadians' substance use and associated career stigma, workplace-sponsored addiction support programs and more.

About the Mental Health Index™

The monthly survey by LifeWorks was conducted through an online survey in English and French from March 3 to 20, 2022 with 3,000 respondents in Canada. All respondents reside in Canada and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflect this population. The Mental Health Index™ is published monthly, beginning April 2020, and compares against benchmark data collected in 2017, 2018, 2019.

