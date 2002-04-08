DIRTT Revises 2022 Revenue Guidance Upwards, Releases Preliminary Information on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction that empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments, announces certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022, revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2022, and increased fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance.



First quarter 2022 revenue is expected to be approximately $38 million, consistent with prior guidance; cash balance as of March 31, 2022 was approximately $39 million

Second quarter 2022 revenue is expected to be between $43 million and $47 million

Fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance is expected to be in the range of $175 million to $185 million, an increase from prior guidance



“We believe the decisive and strategic actions we have taken over the past several months are beginning to generate meaningful momentum towards the return to sustainable revenue growth,” said Todd Lillibridge, Interim CEO of DIRTT. “Having achieved our revenue guidance range for the first quarter and being able to see potential solid sequential growth in the second quarter and second half of 2022 suggests that our new market strategies and company-wide optimization initiatives are working. This is a real credit to the members of our exceptional team who were able to pivot to address the significant changes in today’s market and to our partners who helped us deliver our innovative solutions. We believe that this Company is now firmly on a path to take full advantage of the sizeable opportunity to deliver high-performing and adaptable construction solutions to the commercial, healthcare, education, and public sector markets.”

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

Headquartered in the US and Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

