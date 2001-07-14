ForgeRock's Next-Generation Authenticator App is Now Available

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, announced today the availability of its next-generation Authenticator App. The redesigned app offers a quicker and simpler login process and provides improved navigation, in addition to new biometric lock options to suit a user's security needs without diminishing their experience. The app integrates with native iOS and Android security and is now available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

The Authenticator App capabilities are also provided as an SDK that ForgeRock customers can use to enhance their own mobile applications with registration and authentication features that they provide to their consumers. These include multi-factor authentication, time-based-one-time-passcodes (TOTPs), passwordless login, and push notifications to the mobile device.

“MFA and passwordless authentication significantly reduce the attack landscape,” said Mary Writz, Vice President, Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), ForgeRock. “Our new app is designed to reduce the number of steps users must take to authenticate without compromising security to make the login experience both simple and safe.”

According+to+451+Research, MFA and passwordless adoption continue to rise due to several factors, including the increase in stolen credentials and phishing attacks, which often contribute to enterprise security breaches, the rise of work-from-home policies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adoption of modern authentication standards.

ForgeRock continues to develop security innovations so that everyone can safely and simply access the connected world. For the latest news and information about ForgeRock and its offerings, please visit www.forgerock.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, (NYSE: FORG) is a global leader in digital identity that delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees, and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter %40ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock.

