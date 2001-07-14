Global Survey by Analysys Mason Reveals Integration Considered One of the Top Challenges in New IoT Deployments

A new+global+survey by Analysys+Mason and sponsored by Sierra+Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) a world leading IoT solutions provider, found that 72% of enterprises surveyed deployed IoT to automate their processes and reduce costs while 55% stated creating new revenue streams was a main reason for IoT adoption.

“Automation and cost reduction continue to be primary drivers for IoT adoption but have moved from being a competitive advantage to critical for businesses to remain competitive,” said Michele Mackenzie, Principal Analyst at Analysys Mason. “We also found that enterprises indicated that overall, they are happy with their IoT solution with 80% saying they are satisfied or extremely satisfied which tells us that IoT is delivering on its key purpose for those organizations.”

The key objectives of the survey were to:

understand the purpose for deploying IoT solutions,

identify enterprises’ key challenges with IoT deployments,

evaluate the criteria that enterprises use to select an IoT connectivity provider based on those challenges, and

explore enterprises’ changing IoT needs in relation to public cloud support.

When identifying challenges, the survey found that security is still top of mind for enterprise IoT connectivity with 72% ranking it as one of their top 3 challenges. Integration between hardware, software and connectivity was the second overall challenge with 60% ranking it in their top 3.

The number one criteria to assist in tackling these challenges was finding a partner with the “ability to help us navigate the different network options and future proof IoT investment” (54% ranked it as top 3). The vendor’s dedication to IoT ranked second with 52% listing in the top 3.

“When talking to our customers and partners, we are hearing the same thing – they want a vendor that focuses on IoT connectivity and can work with them to find the right solution,” said Jim Ryan, Senior Vice President, Product, Partnerships and Marketing for Sierra Wireless. “Sierra’s solutions address the security and integration challenges and offer end-to-end+connectivity and integration with IoT devices that provide a solid business case for customers. And as the IoT market evolves, such as the transition to public cloud, Sierra continues to bring solutions that address the digital transformation of our customers.”

Analysys Mason will share more detailed results from the survey during a webinar on April 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Register+for+the+free+webinar.

Sierra Wireless’ Managed+IoT+Connectivity not only provides the security that enterprises require, but also brings one IoT management platform and one global SIM through one IoT connectivity partner.

Methodology

Between February and March 2022, Analysys Mason conducted a survey of 200 enterprises with more than 250 employees (45% of enterprises surveyed had between 1000 and 4999 employees). The survey was conducted in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and US. The survey included enterprises in the Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Utilities, Commercial Building Infrastructure and Local Government sectors. Importantly, all enterprises either had a fully operational IoT deployment, were in the process of deploying IoT or were in the planning phase for IoT.

