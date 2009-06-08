Edd Helms Group Purchase Completed by Wade & Vicki Helms

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edd Helms Group, Inc. (OTC symbol: edhd.pk) today announced that its acquisition by Wade Helms & Vicki Helms from W. Edd Helms, Jr. has been completed. The purchase was made in June 2010 and completed in May 2020. All terms of the purchase of all shares owned by W. Edd Helms Jr. were satisfied. Following this acquisition, the L. Wade Helms and Vicki Stein Helms AB Living Trust owned approximately 80% of the outstanding shares of Edd Helms Group. Wade Helms became the Chairman, President and CEO in June 2010 along with Dean Goodson (CFO) and David Helms as members of the Board Directors.

Edd Helms Group sold to Wade & Vicki Helms

This purchase followed the reverse stock split effective June 8, 2009, at which time the Company became privately-held. As a privately-held company, Edd Helms Group, Inc. terminated its periodic reporting obligations to the SEC.

