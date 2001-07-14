CORRECTING and REPLACING Continuing Industry-Leading Commitment to Open Standards, Calix Support Cloud Passes 100th Third-Party Gateway Certification

The last sentence of the second bullet has been removed.

CONTINUING INDUSTRY-LEADING COMMITMENT TO OPEN STANDARDS, CALIX SUPPORT CLOUD PASSES 100TH THIRD-PARTY GATEWAY CERTIFICATION

Calix continues to drive innovation and broadband service provider success by integrating Calix Support Cloud with more than 100 third-party residential gateways, opening the full range of award-winning support and testing services with no need for new or additional hardware

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that it continues to deliver on its commitment to open industry standards for broadband service providers (BSPs). The award-winning Calix+Support+Cloud (Support Cloud)—which helps BSPs of any size reduce truck rolls by as much as 46+percent and increase first-call resolutions by as much as 74+percent—now fully integrates with more than 100 third-party gateways. A growing number of BSPs are leveraging Support Cloud to transform their call centers, because even those with legacy equipment in subscriber homes can enjoy the full benefits of the solution. Calix has long supported open industry standards that provide BSPs with the flexibility to innovate at their own pace. By combining the flexibility and speed of open source with the efficiencies of interoperability and open standards, Calix opens a world of opportunity for BSPs to simplify their operations, excite their subscribers, and grow their revenue.

Calix supports BSP business transformations by:

Accelerating its dedication to real industry standards, both old and new. Calix tests to Interop TR-069, TR-098, TR-181, and TR-143 standards. Although TR-069 and TR-143 were not designed for today’s rigorous FCC performance testing, Calix is able to conduct successful tests to these standards. In addition, Calix supports TR-369 and is working toward certification. Calix is also working to incorporate the next wave of industry-leading standards such as Wi-Fi Alliance’s Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™. Calix collaborates with both silicon vendors and software developers in the creation and benchmarking of multiple broadband industry standards. Finally, Calix also works closely with its customers to streamline and optimize the integration of non-Calix gateways with in-house testing and certification.

Support Cloud constantly monitors gateway data from the subscriber’s home or business to provide customer support teams with predictive analytics and real-time insights. This unique visibility into the subscriber experience enables customer support teams to diagnose, resolve, and troubleshoot issues remotely—often before subscribers know there is a problem. BSPs working to dramatically reduce truck rolls and associated OPEX can do it without adding CAPEX related to new gateway purchases. Conducting 20+ million FCC performance tests with no need for new hardware. Calix delivers the most scalable integrated FCC+broadband+performance+testing+solution in the industry. In a single month, Calix performed more than one million performance speed tests and 20 million latency tests. Calix industry-leading performance testing helps BSPs successfully complete the testing necessary to receive federal funding that fuels network expansion, subscriber satisfaction, and revenue growth. Just as important, testing can be done with existing gateways that are integrated with Support Cloud. No new hardware is required.

“We first became a Calix Support Cloud customer to help us perform critical FCC performance testing, but Support Cloud integration with our gateways has created tremendous value for us,” said Cody Mitchell, TAC Supervisor for Blackfoot Telephone Cooperative, serving western Montana and eastern Idaho. “We have seven different gateways that communicate at least some information to the Support Cloud. Calix gives us the flexibility to conduct performance testing no matter what device is on the customer’s premises.”

"We have leveraged Calix software platforms essentially from their beginning; influencing their development through early adopter programs,” said Jason Jenkins, Network Manager at Silver Star Communications, which also serves Wyoming and Idaho. "Calix software has allowed us to associate both Calix and alternate vendor CPE to provide a near-seamless experience for all service delivery methods. We have also leveraged Support Cloud NetOps to complete our ACAM II preliminary testing quickly, without the need to deploy additional hardware or software.”

“Calix is committed to serving our customers with open-source innovation that eliminates the need for closed, proprietary ecosystems,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president for commercial operations and chief marketing officer. “Each of our customers faces a unique set of challenges at both ends of the subscriber experience. Calix Cloud helps even the smallest BSP successfully address those challenges. Furthermore, our active support of open industry standards fosters development of new standards and encourages innovation so BSPs can transform their businesses, own their markets, and grow value for themselves and their communities.”

Discover why Calix believes open+industry+standards accelerate innovation for all.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

