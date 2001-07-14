Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the first quarter on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable One will issue a press release reporting its results after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast on the Cable+One+Investor+Relations website at ir.cableone.net or by dialing 1-833-968-2277 (International: 1-236-714-2980) and using access code 9688907. Participants should register for the webcast or dial in for the conference call shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from May 5, 2022 until May 19, 2022 at ir.cableone.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005076/en/