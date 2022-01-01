The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Commits to Reduce Carbon Emissions in Alignment With the Paris Agreement

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced that it is committed to reducing its carbon emissions in alignment with the Paris Agreement, an international agreement adopted to address climate change and its negative impacts by limiting global warming to 1.5-degrees Celsius. The company is working towards an annual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions with the goal of achieving 1.5 degree-aligned net zero emissions by 2050.

The company has an established track record of leading and operating its restaurants in alignment with environmental sustainability and social responsibility – including tying a portion of fiscal 2022 executive bonus compensation to its sustainable sourcing policy and climate commitments.

“This is a natural evolution of our more than 40-year legacy of doing the right thing for our guests, our staff, and our communities,” said David Gordon, President of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Over the last decade, we established a dedicated sustainability department which has been focused on creating and implementing operational programs and an overarching sustainability strategy. We are very pleased to be committing to reduce our carbon emissions as part of that strategy.”

“Making this commitment is a wonderful progression that builds upon our award-winning sustainable sourcing and food recovery programs,” said Megan Bloomer, Vice President of Sustainability for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “The company has taken a creative approach to sustainability, forging and maintaining collaborative partnerships with advocacy organizations and industry thought leaders to ensure we are setting relevant goals and reaching credible achievements.”

The Cheesecake Factory marked the first step in creating its climate strategy by signing the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Commitment Letter and plans to submit reduction targets to SBTi for validation. Upon acceptance, the company plans to publish its approved targets on the SBTi website and in the company’s annual CSR report.

“With this action, The Cheesecake Factory has demonstrated their commitment to credible climate reduction goals and science-based transition plans,” said Danielle Fugere, President of As You Sow. “And, we are encouraged to see companies like The Cheesecake Factory set science-based goals to align with a 1.5-degree carbon reduction scenario.”

For further information on The Cheesecake Factory’s sustainability and CSR efforts, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecheesecakefactory.com%2Fcorporate-social-responsibility%2F to review the company’s 2020 and 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Reports.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 307 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

About As You Sow

As You Sow is the nation’s leading shareholder advocacy nonprofit, with a 30-year track record promoting environmental and social corporate responsibility and advancing values-aligned investing. As You Sow envisions a safe, just, and sustainable world in which environmental health and human rights are central to corporate decision making. Its Energy, Environmental Health, Waste, and Human Rights programs create positive, industry-wide change through corporate dialogue, shareholder advocacy, coalition building, and innovative legal strategies. For more information, visit www.asyousow.org.

