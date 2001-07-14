Magnet Forensics Named a Leader in 2022 IDC Marketscape for Worldwide Digital Forensics in Public Safety

Magnet+Forensics (TSX: MAGT), a developer of digital investigation solutions for more than 4,000 enterprises and public safety organizations in over 90 countries, today announced it has been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Forensics in Public Safety 2022 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC+MarketScape+study evaluates digital forensics providers in public safety based on current capabilities and long-term strategy. The report noted that Magnet Forensics “is the most advanced [digital forensics vendor] in terms of its cloud offerings, likely the result of its focus on automation and parallel processing which makes cloud compute capabilities an obvious choice.”

“Magnet Forensics is a worldwide leader in the digital forensics industry for its innovative automation technology, outstanding customer service and advanced cloud capabilities,” said Dr. Alison Brooks, research vice president at IDC. “Globally, police agencies are handling increasing volumes of digital evidence and Magnet AUTOMATE and Magnet AXIOM are helping alleviate that burden by automating rudimentary tasks, enabling greater collaboration between the forensics lab and non-technical investigators and providing them analytics solutions to help identify critical digital evidence in their investigation in a timely fashion.”

The IDC MarketScape recognized the Magnet+Digital+Investigation+Suite, which is comprised of Magnet AUTOMATE, Magnet REVIEW and Magnet+ATLAS. Together, the three solutions are designed to accelerate digital investigations and increase collaboration. Magnet+AUTOMATE uses automation to keep digital evidence processing running 24/7/365 without human intervention. The IDC MarketScape noted that “automation has meaningfully reduced agency backlogs.” Magnet+REVIEW, meanwhile, allows non-technical investigators to analyze digital evidence from any remote location. Although it can be deployed on-premises, agencies can significantly scale their investigations and benefit from increased security by utilizing it in the cloud. According to the IDC MarketScape: “If cloud efficiencies and future potential are important to your agency's future road map, Magnet Forensics is currently well positioned to provide those capabilities.”

“Magnet Forensics’ position as a Leader underscores the efforts of our world-class team in consistently innovating to help public safety organizations around the world transform their digital investigations and improve the pursuit of justice,” said Jad Saliba, founder and chief technology officer of Magnet Forensics. “Every police agency will need to address the challenges being presented by the volume and complexity of digital evidence or risk being overwhelmed by them. Through the use of automation, analytics and cloud technology, Magnet Forensics is giving police agencies the ability to close their investigations in both a thorough and efficient manner.”

The IDC MarketScape recommended police agencies seek out Magnet Forensics solutions if they’re struggling with the volume of digital evidence and resulting backlogs.

“If continuous innovation and workflow automation is critical to addressing workload, backlogs and volume issues, Magnet Forensics’ solution and product innovation roadmap are squarely focused on these issues,” the report said. “If your agency values responsive, resonant, mission-aligned customer service, Magnet Forensics’ capabilities and corporate culture will be an excellent fit.”

For more information on why Magnet Forensics was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Digital Forensics in Public Safety, download the excerpt here.

Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Forensics in Public Safety 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48999722, April 2022)

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics’ software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security.

