Labcorp Launches Convenient Home Diagnostic Test Collection Service in Collaboration With Getlabs

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the launch of Getlabs+for+Labcorp, an innovative health care service that combines Labcorp’s diagnostic tests with Getlabs phlebotomy service to conveniently test consumers in the comfort of their own homes.

With the service, individuals can now schedule a home blood draw or specimen collection when it’s convenient for them. Appointments are available through Labcorp.com. Getlabs provides at-home lab appointments performed by its full-time phlebotomists and charges a convenience fee starting at $25. Getlabs for Labcorp is available in 50 U.S. markets reaching more than 50% of the U.S. population and complements Labcorp’s nearly 2,000 patient service centers (PSCs).

Labcorp’s goal for the service is to increase accessibility to testing and provide consumers with convenient options for test collection. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to provide people with increased options and convenience, including busy professionals and parents, individuals without easy access to transportation, and people with disabilities, chronic conditions or who are immunocompromised.

“We want to make it easy for people to manage their health and this collaboration with Getlabs significantly expands Labcorp’s home testing options to include our full range of tests,” said Amy Summy, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Labcorp. “The blend of easy scheduling online, our full set of tests, and in-person testing makes it simple for individuals who want the convenience of at-home collection but are uncomfortable drawing their own blood or require diagnostic tests beyond those offered through Labcorp’s at-home kits.”

Getlabs provides at-home lab appointments performed by its full-time phlebotomists and charges a convenience fee starting at $25. Each Getlabs phlebotomist is certified and vetted to collect blood, saliva, stool, urine, and breath samples, and can also measure vital signs and biometrics. The samples can be used for Labcorp’s full range of testing, from standard wellness tests to advanced tests including liquid biopsies for cancer. Lab results are sent to the ordering doctor and are available in the Labcorp Patient Portal.

Getlabs currently reaches more than 50% of the U.S. population and is expanding quickly throughout the country. To schedule an appointment or explore care options, visit www.labcorp.com%2Flabs-and-appointments.

“With over 5,000 unique diagnostic tests available to be performed in the location of your choosing, Getlabs for Labcorp is making lab tests more accessible, which is critical to improving health care in today’s landscape,” said Kyle Michelson, chief executive officer, Getlabs. “Labcorp is one of the foremost pioneers in making health care accessible to patients and our collaboration demonstrates their continued dedication and leadership in improving convenience for patients.”

Labcorp works with innovative partners to offer new ways for consumers to access health care. Earlier in the year, Getlabs announced their Series+A+funding, with Labcorp participating in the round. Labcorp’s portfolio of innovative digital health solutions includes Labcorp+OnDemand, Labcorp%26rsquo%3Bs+Patient+Portal+app and Ovia+Health, a digital health platform used by millions of women seeking information and support with family planning, pregnancy and parenting.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter %40Labcorp.

About Getlabs

Getlabs provides the nationwide infrastructure for delivering health care anywhere. Patients can book a certified phlebotomist to draw their lab tests at their home or office. Health care organizations can dispatch Getlabs' medical professionals to their patients to collect the diagnostic tests they need. By creating the infrastructure for providers to make informed medical decisions remotely, Getlabs bridges the gap between virtual and in-person care and unlocks the full potential of telehealth.

