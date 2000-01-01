3 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

Dividend investors may be interested in the following stocks as they offer much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The U.S. benchmark index returned 1.45% at the end of regular hours on Friday. Wall Street sell-side analysts have also been positive on these stocks.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

The first company dividend investors could be interested in is Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial), a New York-based drug major.

Based on Friday's closing price of $75.75 per share, Bristol-Myers Squibb offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.73% and a forward dividend yield of 2.85%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per common share on Feb. 1. The company will pay the next quarterly dividend of 54 cents per common share on May 2.

The company has been paying dividends for consecutive 32 years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $77.34 per share.

The share price has risen by 15% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $160.98 billion and a 52-week range of $53.22 to $78.17.

The 14-day relative strength index of 57 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

NextEra Energy

The second company dividend investors could be interested in is NextEra Energy Inc. ( NEE, Financial), a Juno Beach, Florida-based generator and distributor of electric power in North America.

Based on Friday's closing price of $73.95, NextEra Energy grants a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 2.13%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of 42.5 cents per common share on March 15.

The company has been paying dividends for 32 consecutive years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $92.94 per share.

The share price has dropped by 20.79% over the past year for a market capitalization of $145.27 billion and a 52-week range of $69.79 to $93.73.

The 14-day relative strength index of 22 suggests the stock is close to oversold levels.

Huntington Bancshares

The third company dividend investors could be interested in is Huntington Bancshares Inc. ( HBAN, Financial), a Columbus, Ohio-based regional bank providing various financial services through approximately 1,000 branches and more than 1,300 automatic teller machines across the Midwestern U.S.

Based on Friday's closing price of $13.76 per share, Huntington Bancshares offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.47% and a forward dividend yield of 4.54%. The last quarterly payment of 15.5 cents per common share was made on April 1. The next quarterly dividend, equal to the previous quarterly amount per common share, will be paid on July 1.

The company has been paying dividends for approximately 32 years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $16.94 per share.

The share price has fallen by 9.47% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $19.80 billion and a 52-week range of $13.01 to $17.79.

The 14-day relative strength index of 41.2 indicates the stock is neither oversold nor overbought.