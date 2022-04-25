SEATech Ventures Corp Is Hunting for the Next Tech Unicorns

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) partners with The National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM) to jointly organize the PIKOM SEADragon (https://www.pikom.org.my/seadragon/) pitching sessions from April to July 2022, to shortlist the top Malaysian tech startups to pitch to a panel of global judges and investors during the World Congress on Innovation & Technology (WICT) 2022 which will be held in Penang, Malaysia on September 13th to 15th, 2022. SEADragon, a sustainable Venture Pitch Platform, is specially designed for tech startups and scale-ups that are searching for investments, growth, and global market expansion.

The first SEADragon pitching session was held on April 7th, 2022. Three (3) Malaysian tech startup have been shortlisted by our panel of judges to progress to the final pitching round in WICT 2022. The judges unanimously decided that these three companies have the most potential in terms of disruptive innovation and perfectly embodies the qualities of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). These are highly rated qualities by the judges and are deemed to be quintessential Unicorn characteristics. Our quest to hunt for the next Tech Unicorns of South East Asia continues when SEADragon returns for its second pitching session on the 28th of April 2022.

https://www.digitalnewsasia.com/startups/pikoms-seadragon-pitch-platform-returns-wcit-2022-malaysia

SEADragon is the first significant step SEATech has taken in the company's business transition journey, known as SEAV 2.0. Since its incorporation, SEATech has forged a name for itself in incubating and mentoring companies to prepare them for public listing in the international capital markets. SEAV 2.0 will see the company progress to become an incubator and corporate venture capitalists (CVC) of South East Asian Unicorns. Thus, programs such as SEADragon places SEATech in an optimum position to identify the most promising and highest unicorn-potential companies from the South East Asian region for incubation.

CEO of SEATech Ventures Corp, Mr Chin Chee Seong said, "The main purpose of the SEADragon program is to identify and develop Malaysia's next homegrown Tech unicorns, mentor them to pitch to potential local and global investors, and most importantly, provide them with a platform on which they are able to explore international business and market expansion opportunities and help facilitating their growth to be a Unicorn. Furthermore, it is also a golden opportunity for us to show the world including foreign investors the gems that are hidden in the Malaysian Tech industry."

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation and mentoring platform which pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertise. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategies which include securitized equity crowd funding, private-placement and public listing. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess formidable business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who are committed in introducing high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia's next technology Unicorns. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://www.seatech-ventures.com.

