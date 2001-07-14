Bowman Consulting Group Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will host a webcast to discuss its first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Bowman Chairman and CEO, Gary Bowman and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz will host the call followed by a question and answer session. Links to the live webcast of the event and subsequent replay of the event will be available on the Bowman Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bowman.com.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative infrastructure engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,200 employees in 45 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. For more information, visit bowman.com.

