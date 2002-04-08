LXP Industrial Trust to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call May 5, 2022

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results the morning of Thursday, May 5, 2022. LXP will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:



Conference Call: US: (833) 972-2946; All other locations: (236) 714-2909

Conference ID: 2246015

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/984387211 or visit https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through August 5, 2022 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642

Access Code for replay numbers: 2246015

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/984387211 or visit https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

