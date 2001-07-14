OPAL Fuels to Host Virtual Investor Event on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:00 AM EDT

OPAL+Fuels+LLC, a vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Event on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:00 AM EDT.

The virtual format will feature presentations from Adam Comora and Jonathan Maurer, Co-CEOs, and Ann Anthony, CFO. The OPAL Fuels executive team will also hold a Question & Answer session. Any questions for the management team should be submitted to [email protected] before or during the event. Viewers will also be able to ask questions via the webcast platform during the event.

Registration for the event is currently open. Please click here to register for and access the webcast on the day of the event. The webcast and presentation materials, as well as a replay of the webcast following the event, can also be accessed on the OPAL Fuels investor page here.

On December 2, 2021, OPAL Fuels announced an agreement for a business combination with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Nasdaq: ACTD), which is expected to result in OPAL Fuels becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About OPAL Fuels LLC

OPAL+Fuels+LLC, a Fortistar portfolio company, is a leading vertically integrated renewable fuels platform involved in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the heavy-duty truck market. RNG is a proven low-carbon fuel that is rapidly decarbonizing the transportation industry now while also significantly reducing costs for fleet owners. OPAL Fuels captures harmful methane emissions at the source and recycles the trapped energy into a commercially viable, lower-cost alternative to diesel fuel. OPAL Fuels also develops and constructs RNG and hydrogen fueling stations. As a producer and distributor of carbon-reducing fuel for heavy-duty truck fleets for more than a decade, the company delivers best-in-class, complete renewable solutions to customers and production partners. To learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the transportation industry, please visit www.opalfuels.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @OPALFuels.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II

ArcLight, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, led by Chairman Daniel Revers and President and Chief Executive Officer Jake Erhard, is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses focused on opportunities created by the accelerating transition toward sustainable use of energy and natural resources.

