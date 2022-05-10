Finning to release Q1 2022 results on May 9 and hold investor call on May 10, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will release Q1 2022 results on May 9, 2022 after markets close and hold the investor call on May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and accompanying presentation.



About Finning

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

