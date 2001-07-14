Datto Launches Two Continuity Solutions that Provide the Last Line of Defense for MSPs Against Cyberattacks

Datto+Holding+Corp. (“Datto”) ( NYSE:MSP, Financial), the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today launches two continuity solutions, including its next generation SIRIS+5 product featuring up to 4X the performance and Cloud+Continuity+for+PCs, improved for today’s dynamic, hybrid workforce. Both all-in-one backup and recovery solutions empower MSPs with best-in-class continuity for their small and medium business (SMB) clients. In the event of a physical loss, ransomware, hardware failure, or other disasters, Datto provides multiple recovery and restore options whether onsite or remote.

Last year in Q4, over 80% of ransomware attacks targeted SMBs, with an average business interruption of 20 days following successful attacks, which can be crippling for a smaller organization.¹ To survive attacks, SMBs must have access to business continuity solutions that can quickly restore their data and operations to prevent significant downtime and business interruptions. Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) is an established backbone of any ransomware recovery strategy.

Datto’s all-in-one complete BCDR solution with immutable backups and the secure Datto Cloud makes SIRIS 5 one of the best last lines of defense against cyberattacks, restoring business operations for SMBs within minutes. With SIRIS 5, partners can expect:

Performance: Up to 4X more performance and an upgraded RAM and CPU that provides faster disaster recovery performance than ever before

Up to 4X more performance and an upgraded RAM and CPU that provides faster disaster recovery performance than ever before Reliability: Industry-standard server hardware, redundant power supplies, reliable enterprise SAS HDDs, HDD RAID, and advanced diagnostics for improved reliability

Industry-standard server hardware, redundant power supplies, reliable enterprise SAS HDDs, HDD RAID, and advanced diagnostics for improved reliability Simplicity: Streamlined appliance options consolidate the best features to optimize performance, plus create an easier selection and upgrade process for partners

The SIRIS 5 appliance will run on purpose-built certified hardware powered by Dell. Dell’s world-class server hardware provides the industry-standard in reliability, serviceability, global reach, and supply chain resilience. Each SIRIS 5 device will undergo stepped-up comprehensive quality testing at a Datto facility and is backed by Datto’s 5-year warranty. Coupled with Datto's renowned 24/7/365 support, Datto partners will have access to the most robust and reliable business continuity solution Datto has ever offered.

“An MSP’s best defense against evolving ransomware threats is a high-performing and reliable BCDR solution一and SIRIS 5 is Datto’s most powerful and flexible solution yet,” said Bob Petrocelli, Chief Technology Officer at Datto. “With its cloud-first architecture and integrated security, the SIRIS platform was created for MSPs, delivering an essential all-in-one solution for backup and recovery. We’re proud to release our flagship SIRIS 5 product which will deliver next-level reliability and performance when it matters most.”

“The number one concern for our clients is what a cyberattack would mean for their business. We need strong backup and recovery solutions in place if all else fails to ensure they’re up and running with minimal disruption,” said Razwan Ahmad, CEO of N.O.C. Systems LLC, a Datto MSP partner located in Connecticut. “With SIRIS 5 we know we’re covered. Datto’s world-class technology and support enables us to protect our clients’ data and livelihoods with the strongest solution.”

SIRIS 5 will be available today at 9 a.m. ET across the globe. To learn more about SIRIS 5 and Cloud Continuity for PCs, join one of today’s webinar events offered at 9 a.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET: Driving+MSP+Growth+with+the+Next+Generation+of+Datto+Continuity.

About Datto

As the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, Endpoint Management, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.datto.com.

MSP-C

¹“Law enforcement pressure forces ransomware groups to refine tactics in Q4 2021”, CoveWare, 2022, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coveware.com%2Fblog%2F2022%2F2%2F2%2Flaw-enforcement-pressure-forces-ransomware-groups-to-refine-tactics-in-q4-2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005321/en/