Data I/O Announces SentriX Customer Deployment in Collaboration with Avnet Silica and NXP using NXP's LPC55S6x Microcontroller Family and SentriX Product Creator

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, NXP® Semiconductors and Avnet Silica have collaborated to support NXP’s LPC55S6x series Arm® Cortex® M33 based microcontroller using Data I/O’s SentriX® security deployment platform. The collaboration enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) designing mass-market IoT edge devices to simplify the deployment of IoT security using Data I/O’s SentriX Product Creator™ software tool.

Industrial OEMs are deploying connected IoT devices for edge computing applications to drive new business models. At the same time, IoT security is becoming increasingly important to protect the software, services and intellectual property (IP) associated with these new revenue streams. Designing IoT products with hardware-based security provides the most robust protection. Historically, defining and deploying IoT device security in mass production has been complex and required disparate tools and processes. The SentriX Product Creator tool simplifies IoT security by delivering pre-configured security deployment profiles for the most popular IoT use cases such as device identity, cloud onboarding, secure boot, firmware encryption, mutual authentication and more. The SentriX Product Creator pre-configured profiles present the most popular security features of the LPC55S6x MCU series in an easy-to-use interface, which minimizes OEM development cost and time and eliminates mass production obstacles. The OEM’s device security product definition and OEM secrets are secured and transferred for device provisioning to a secure programming facility. The combination of Data I/O’s SentriX platform, NXP’s LPC55S6x MCU series, and Avnet Silica’s Security Provisioning Service delivers hardware-based security that is flexible and scalable for the mass market.

“As the market for low-cost IoT edge devices expands, OEMs need a simplified process to define and deploy hardware-based security definitions into products during manufacturing. We are excited to collaborate with NXP to support the LPC55S6x MCU series on the SentriX platform” said Michael Tidwell, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development of Data I/O Corporation. “The SentriX security deployment platform enables OEMs to easily define security profiles and provision LPC55S6x MCUs at the chip level before shipping the device to the manufacturing line for board assembly. Because the SentriX platform supports a large number of security use cases and is scalable, this capability is available to OEMs with low volume but is also cost-effective for high-volume production.”

“The LPC55S6x MCU family, part of the NXP’s EdgeVerse™ computing platform, is designed to power mass-market edge applications across IoT, industrial and consumer markets,” said Cristiano Castello, Senior Director Product Innovation for MCUs, Edge Processing, at NXP Semiconductors. “Our collaboration with Data I/O and Avnet Silica enables our customers to leverage the extensive security features of the LPC55S6x MCU series. SentriX Product Creator enables our OEM customers to more easily define and build hardware-based security into their products for mass production.”

“We are excited to partner with Data I/O to introduce support for the LPC55S6x MCU series on the Avnet Silica Provisioning Service,” said Romain Tesniere, BDM Solution Sales - Connectivity & Security at Avnet Silica. “Our customers are using the security capability in the LPC55S6x MCU to protect accessory revenue and enable supply chain integrity with our secure electronics manufacturing services. The SentriX Product Creator simplifies the security use case definition process and streamlines the provisioning process from design to production.”

About SentriX Security Deployment Platform

SentriX secures the global electronics supply chain and protects IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field.Data I/O’s SentriX security deployment platform provisions security objects and secrets into semiconductor devices for low volume prototyping applications and high-volume production. SentriX integrates a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant HSM into an automated programming system which enables secure provisioning of credentials into security ICs and microcontrollers in high-volume. Data I/O’s PSV7000 and PSV5000 can be upgraded in the field to support security provisioning.

SentriX Product Creator is the software tool suite used by OEMs, silicon vendors and programming facilities to define and collaborate on security features provisioned on SentriX. The SentriX Product Creator tool offers OEMs two flexible security deployment models: fully customizable and SentriX GO™ pre-configured security profiles saving time, effort and avoiding potential pitfalls during security deployment definition. The profile definitions completed using the SentriX Product Creator tool are secure at rest and transferred for device provisioning on the SentriX security deployment platform at a secure programming location. OEMs of any size can now securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping chips to a manufacturing line using a cost effective as-a-service model. The SentriX Product Creator is available today.

Learn more about SentriX at www.dataio.com%2FSentriX

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

About Avnet Silica

Avnet Silica is the European semiconductor specialist division of Avnet, one of the leading global technology distributors, and acts as the smart connection between customers and suppliers. The distributor simplifies complexity by providing creative solutions, technology and logistics support. Avnet Silica is a partner of leading semiconductor manufacturers and innovative solution providers over many years. With a team of more than 200 application engineers and technical specialists, Avnet Silica supports projects all the way from the idea to the concept to production. Avnet Silica is a regional business unit of Avnet, (NASDAQ: AVT) with European headquarters in Belgium (Avnet Europe BV). For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avnet-silica.com.

