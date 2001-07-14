Wells Fargo Investment Institute Report: Transformative Technologies

Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII) today released a new report titled Transformative+Technologies%3A+Investment+Opportunities+in+Artificial+Intelligence+and+Genomics. The report explores these important transformative technologies, how they work, and how they will shape the future, as well as potential investment opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005466/en/

(Photo: Wells Fargo)

“Artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics have become more common and have the potential to influence not only how we live our lives, but also many sectors of the global economy in which we work and invest,” said Justin Lenarcic, senior wealth solutions analyst. “Our understanding of the ongoing evolution of these technologies plays a crucial role in identifying investment opportunities for investors.”

The report is broken down into three main sections to help investors understand how technology may impact the global economy over the next decade:

The age of AI: Explains the origins and types of AI, machine learning, and neutral networks, as well as the key applications of AI today and in the future.

Explains the origins and types of AI, machine learning, and neutral networks, as well as the key applications of AI today and in the future. CRISPR and the genomics revolution: Discusses the evolution of gene therapy to gene editing through the discovery of CRISPR (clustered regulatory interspaced short palindromic repeat), and how genomics has become a critical tool in possibly treating and preventing cancer and other diseases and conditions.

Discusses the evolution of gene therapy to gene editing through the discovery of CRISPR (clustered regulatory interspaced short palindromic repeat), and how genomics has become a critical tool in possibly treating and preventing cancer and other diseases and conditions. Investing in AI and genomics: Includes practical portfolio guidance from WFII’s Global Investment Strategy, Global Securities Research, and Global Manager Research teams.

WFII has a favorable view on Information Technology and Health Care, which can benefit from developments in AI and genomics and believes that Communication Services, Financials, and Industrials — WFII has a neutral view on all three — can also benefit. Its analysts believe that there is a broad variety of investment options from technology-focused mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to private placements available to qualified investors.

Risk considerations

Alternative investments, such as private equity funds are not appropriate for all investors and are only open to “accredited” or “qualified” investors within the meaning of U.S. securities laws.

Alternative investments, such as private equity funds, are speculative and involve a high degree of risk that is appropriate only for those investors who have the financial sophistication and expertise to evaluate the merits and risks of an investment in a fund and for which the fund does not represent a complete investment program. They entail significant risks that can include losses due to leveraging or other speculative investment practices, lack of liquidity, volatility of returns, restrictions on transferring interests in a fund, potential lack of diversification, absence and/or delay of information regarding valuations and pricing, complex tax structures and delays in tax reporting, less regulation and higher fees than mutual funds. Private equity fund investing involves other material risks including capital loss and the loss of the entire amount invested. A fund's offering documents should be carefully reviewed prior to investing.

All investing involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Investments fluctuate with changes in market and economic conditions and in different environments due to numerous factors, some of which may be unpredictable. Each asset class has its own risk and return characteristics. The level of risk associated with a particular investment or asset class generally correlates with the level of return the investment or asset class might achieve.

Equity securities are subject to market risk, which means their value may fluctuate in response to general economic and market conditions and the perception of individual issuers. Investments in equity securities are generally more volatile than other types of securities. The prices of small-cap stocks are generally more volatile than large company stocks. They often involve higher risks because smaller companies may lack the management expertise, financial resources, product diversification and competitive strengths to endure adverse economic conditions.

Sector investing can be more volatile than investments that are broadly diversified over numerous sectors of the economy and will increase a portfolio's vulnerability to any single economic, political, or regulatory development affecting the sector. This can result in greater price volatility.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yield of a particular index. There is no assurance that the price and yield performance of the index can be fully matched. ETFs are subject to substantially the same risks as individual ownership of the securities would entail. Investment returns may fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor's shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: %40WellsFargo.

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Forward-Looking Statements” discussion in Wells Fargo’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as to Wells Fargo’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, available on its website at www.sec.gov.

News Release Category: WF-ERS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005466/en/