Seagate Lyve Cloud Makes Mass Data Storage Easy for Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is tackling its digital storage challenges head on with Seagate+Lyve+Cloud, as the team announces a partnership with Seagate Technology. Seagate Lyve Cloud is the always-on mass capacity object storage platform designed to enable multicloud freedom at the metro edge.

In a sport generating gigabytes on gigabytes of data from sensors on the cars and at the factory, data storage presents ongoing issues such as increasing cloud storage costs, unpredictable total cost of ownership (TCO) and data management complexity in the cloud. As Seagate becomes the official Object Storage Service Partner of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, Seagate Lyve Cloud will offer data privacy, no vendor lock-in, no API charges and no egress fees, allowing the team to retain full control of their data while lowering barriers for storing, moving and activating data at scale.

Faced with the challenge of scaling their factory data beyond an on-premise storage appliance, Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have chosen to deploy Seagate Lyve Cloud and can now store, access and move their unstructured data easily at scale without having to worry about the unpredictable costs pertaining to data growth over the next few years.

Seagate Lyve Cloud branding is visible on the team’s C42 cars’ headrests as the team’s drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, race in the 2022 Formula One championship.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN: “The data generated by our team has been growing on an exponential scale in the last few years and managing, storing and accessing this information in a reliable and secure manner has become an increasing challenge for our team. Seagate Lyve Cloud allows us to fulfil all our needs in this regard without having to worry about the how: Seagate Lyve Cloud gives our team the freedom to focus our resources, time and attention on what we do best – delivering results on track.”

Ravi Naik, Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President of Storage Services at Seagate Technology: “Seagate is excited to be a strong partner of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN to futureproof its storage environment. Seagate Lyve Cloud solves the cost and scalability challenges for storing and accessing Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s massive unstructured factory data sets. After all, there is only one race the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN needs to focus on – the race on the track – with no limits to the amount of data they rely on to support their team and their factory.”

About Seagate:

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered mass-data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of two operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN; and Sauber Technologies AG, which focuses on third-party business in the areas of advanced engineering, prototype development and additive manufacturing, in addition to full and model-scale testing in the factory’s state-of-the-art wind tunnel and ground-breaking innovation in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For more than 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. The company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and, as it celebrates 30 years of competition in Formula One, it enters the 2022 championship under the team name Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

